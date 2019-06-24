L.A. at its bizarre best: Strange talent show for fire-ravaged library brought the city together

Brown said that right now he's reading Robert Caro's biography of Lyndon Johnson, but one of his all time favorites is "Ivanhoe." Libraries have a special place in his heart, he added, because, "When I was a young fella in San Francisco I used to go to the library to see this particular girl who was studying there . . . well, we've been married 56 years, and have four children and 12 grandchildren."