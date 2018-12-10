Parts of north 101 Freeway will be closed overnight this week for repairs after Woolsey fire

A stretch of the 101 Freeway damaged in the Woolsey fire will be closed overnight this week, Caltrans announced Monday.
The closures of some lanes of the freeway in Calabasas and Agoura Hills will take place from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. through Saturday, according to Caltrans.
Two right lanes and the shoulder of the northbound 101 Freeway will be closed between Parkway Calabasas and Liberty Canyon roads. The northbound Las Virgenes Canyon Road on- and off-ramps also will be closed.
The work will include the installation of a K-rail, the repair of damaged guardrails and the application of erosion-control measures in burn zones.