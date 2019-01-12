Man fatally shot at end of pursuit on 101 Freeway in Calabasas

A vehicle pursuit that started in Ventura County ended with a standoff and deputies fatally shooting the man they were chasing on U.S. 101 in Calabasas, video posted to social media showed.
The pursuit reached the freeway just after 11 a.m. and, by 11:15 a.m., had turned into a standoff at the Las Virgenes exit in the eastbound lanes, said California Highway Patrol officer Peter Nicholson. The suspect crashed, stopping the chase, Caltrans said.
Los Angeles County firefighters were called to the scene for a reported dead body but left without taking anyone to the hospital, said Capt. Ron Singleton. Video posted to Twitter showed law enforcement officers shooting the man they appeared to have been chasing. The scene was still considered “active,” Ventura County Sheriff’s officials said.
The CHP closed lanes in both directions, grinding weekend traffic to a halt, officials said.
It was not immediately clear what initially prompted the chase.
This article will be updated.