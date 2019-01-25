101 Freeway closed after man climbs onto freeway sign

The 101 Freeway was shut down in both directions at Mission Road in Los Angeles on Thursday afternoon after a man climbed onto a freeway sign, authorities said.
Officers were called to the scene about 2:10 p.m and closed the freeway soon after, California Highway Patrol Officer Stephan Brandt said. One lane of the southbound freeway was reopened shortly before 5 p.m.
The incident is snarling traffic throughout downtown.
It’s unclear why the man climbed on the sign, but authorities said the freeway will be shut down until he comes down. Firefighters set up air rescue cushions on the roadway below him.
“He’s still there,” Brandt said.
