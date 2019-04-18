Alert issued for 15-year-old girl who may be with couple wanted in Carson homicide

Authorities are seeking the public’s help to find a teenage girl who is believed to be with her mother and a man, who investigators say are suspects in a Carson homicide investigation.
Alora Benitez, 15, was last seen about 9 a.m. Wednesday in Torrance leaving with her mother and a man in a white 2013 BMW sedan. The four-door vehicle has a Nevada license plate that reads “MARIMAR,” Los Angeles County sheriff’s officials said.
It is not clear where the group is headed. Authorities described Alora as 5-feet-2 inches tall and 100 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.
Alora’s mother and the man, who authorities did not identify by name, are suspected in the death of a man whose body was discovered Tuesday in the front seat of a white Audi that was parked in the 400 block of East Carson Plaza Drive. The pair are considered armed and dangerous, according to sheriff’s officials.
Anyone who sees the vehicle is encouraged to call 911. Anyone with information about the group’s whereabouts is asked to call the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500. Anonymous tips should be directed to Crime Stoppers at (800) 222-8477.