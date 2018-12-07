Threats made by phone prompt lockdown of 3 Anaheim schools

Three schools in Anaheim were placed on lockdown Friday morning after the campuses received threatening phone calls, authorities said.
The Anaheim Police Department posted on Twitter shortly after 9 a.m. that it had received information regarding potential threats to several schools in north Orange County, including three in Anaheim and one in a neighboring city.
“Threats do not appear to be credible,” the department stated, adding that officers were on the campuses.
A police representative declined to say which schools were affected. The nature of the threats was not immediately clear.