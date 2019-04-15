Man with shotgun is killed by police near downtown L.A. Metro station

A man armed with a shotgun was shot and killed by police near a downtown Metro station Sunday afternoon, according to officials.
Two officers were involved in the shooting, which occurred at 2:15 p.m. after they spotted a man in his late 40s armed with a shotgun inside the 7th Street/Metro Center station, according to Los Angeles Police Sgt. Meghan Aguilar.
The officers chased the man from inside the station and onto the street. A block away from the station at 7th and Hope streets, at least one of the officers fired multiple bullets at the man, Aguilar said.
The man, who has not been identified, was pronounced dead at the scene.
Detectives believe the man’s shotgun — which is now in police custody, along with an unknown amount of ammunition — was loaded, Aguilar said.
The officers were on assigned duty at the Metro station at the time of the shooting, officials said. Their names have not been released.
The man was probably not homeless, Aguilar said.
The area near 7th and Hope streets will likely be closed until at least 10 p.m. as detectives investigate the incident, Aguilar said.