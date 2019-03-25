Five people charged with attempted murder, carjacking in attack on pregnant woman in Sunland

On March 20, about 6 p.m., the woman, who is 12 weeks pregnant, was parking her vehicle outside her home in the Sunland-Tujunga neighborhood when Reyes, Bran and Morales ambushed and robbed her, according to the district attorney’s office. Reyes is accused of stabbing the woman multiple times before the men stole the woman’s car, hitting other vehicles as they tried to flee. Luna and Gomez were nearby in a getaway vehicle, prosecutors said.