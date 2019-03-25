Five people charged with attempted murder, carjacking in attack on pregnant woman in Sunland

Five people were charged Monday with attempted murder and carjacking of a woman in Sunland, according to the Los Angeles County district attorney’s office.
Christian Reyes, 20; Andrew Bran, 19; Jesus Morales, 18; Christina Luna, 24; and Monica Gomez, 25, were charged Monday with one count each of attempted murder, carjacking, second-degree robbery and hit-and-run driving. Hometowns for them were not released.
Authorities say the five alleged gang members might have acted at the direction of a criminal street gang.
On March 20, about 6 p.m., the woman, who is 12 weeks pregnant, was parking her vehicle outside her home in the Sunland-Tujunga neighborhood when Reyes, Bran and Morales ambushed and robbed her, according to the district attorney’s office. Reyes is accused of stabbing the woman multiple times before the men stole the woman’s car, hitting other vehicles as they tried to flee. Luna and Gomez were nearby in a getaway vehicle, prosecutors said.
Bail for Reyes is recommended at $1.9 million and $1.4 million for the other defendants. If convicted as charged, each faces a possible maximum sentence of life in state prison.
The case remains under investigation by the Los Angeles Police Department, Foothill Community Police Station.