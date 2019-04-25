Investigations of alleged misconduct by California judges fall short, audit finds

An audit of California’s judicial watchdog agency found it failed to thoroughly probe allegations of misconduct and ignored patterns of wrongdoing by some judges.
The report by California State Auditor Elaine M. Howle, released Thursday, determined that the Commission on Judicial Performance failed to take all reasonable steps to probe allegations of judicial misconduct in about a third of the cases the auditor reviewed.
The watchdog board, created in 1960, disciplines errant judges in a variety of ways, from sending private advisory letters to judges for relatively minor misconduct to removing jurists their from the bench.
The commission is made up of judges, lawyers and members of the public appointed by the governor, the Legislature and the California Supreme Court.
The audit said the commission’s probes were not thorough and cited cases in which investigators failed to seek recordings and transcripts that could have determined whether complaints were valid.
Flaws in the agency’s investigative process “could allow judicial misconduct to go undetected and uncorrected,” Howle reported.
The alleged misconduct reviewed by the auditor included threats by a judge to assault litigants, inappropriate comments made by judges and jurists having improper relationships with subordinates.
To address the problems, the auditor recommended that the commission be overhauled and given a one-time payment of $419,000 to implement the audit’s recommendations.