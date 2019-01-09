Two dead, including a boy, in triple shooting in Azusa

A male juvenile targeted in a shooting and one of the suspected gunmen both died late Tuesday in a triple shooting in Azusa, authorities said.
Deputies were called shortly after 10 p.m. about a gunshot victim in the 600 block of East 6th Street near Azusa Pacific University, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.
When they arrived, they found three people with gunshot wounds: the boy and two men. Investigators determined the two men targeted the juvenile, firing several rounds and hitting him in the upper torso. As the gunmen ran away, another person shot at them, killing one of them and wounding the other, authorities said.
The boy, whose age was not immediately known, and one of the suspected shooters were found dead at the scene, while the other person who had been shot was taken to a hospital. Sheriff’s officials said he is expected to survive.
Deputies recovered three firearms at the scene. Investigators don’t know whether the incident is gang-related, said Deputy Kimberly Alexander, a spokeswoman for the Sheriff’s Department.