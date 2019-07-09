Beverly Hills loses another discrimination lawsuit against police chief, will pay $1.1 million

A Los Angeles jury on Tuesday upheld allegations of discrimination and workplace harassment against Beverly Hills Police Chief Sandra Spagnoli, marking the latest defeat in a string of lawsuits lobbed at the chief from inside her own agency.
Beverly Hills police Lts. Renato Moreno, Michael Foxen and Shan Davis and a civilian employee named Dona Norris were awarded $1.1 million after three days of deliberations, according to Brad Gage, an attorney representing a number of people with claims against the embattled chief.
Spagnoli became the city’s first female police chief in 2016, but her tenure has been marked by repeated allegations that she made derogatory comments about the religions, sexual orientation and ethnicity of subordinate officers.
At least 21 current and former department employees have filed civil lawsuits or employment complaints that accuse Spagnoli of a range of misconduct, according to court records reviewed by The Times.
The city paid out $2.3 million in December to settle the first of those claims, brought by retired Capt. Mark Rosen, who accused Spagnoli of making anti-Semitic remarks and denying him promotional opportunities based on his religion.
According to the lawsuit that resulted in Tuesday’s verdict, Spagnoli reacted with disgust when she was told Norris was a lesbian. The chief also was accused of asking whether she would have to “dress Mexican” if she attended a holiday party hosted by Moreno.
Moreno and Foxen also said they were punished by Spagnoli for giving depositions favorable to Rosen’s case, according to court documents.
Gage said last year he had been made aware of additional allegations of misconduct against the chief and said the number of employees suing her could balloon to 30. Those other suits, however, have yet to be filed.
“I think the city needs to wake up and smell the coffee, as they say,” Gage said Tuesday. “It needs to realize that there is a problem in the 90210 that needs to be corrected, and the fact that so many other people are coming forward — with a jury finding four different employees are victims of harassment or retaliation — that’s significant.”
A Beverly Hills spokesman said the city would issue a statement later in the day.
The hiring of Spagnoli, a veteran law enforcement officer who previously served as the chief of the San Leandro and Benicia police departments in Northern California, was met with much praise in 2016 after the city’s former chief retired amid questions that he was drawing a second salary from a private-sector job.
Spagnoli received a glowing write-up in Vogue, and she has served as a board member for the International Assn. of Chiefs of Police, which recently awarded her for “accomplishments which have paved the way for other women in public safety.”
In an interview with The Times last year, Spagnoli flatly denied allegations that she had sexual relationships with subordinate officers. In reference to the alleged racist and anti-Semitic remarks, Spagnoli said she was “not racist” but stopped short of denying that she had made the comments alleged in the lawsuits.
During the civil trial, Spagnoli admitted to making some of the remarks she was accused of but claimed she didn’t intend for them to be offensive.