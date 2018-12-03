Beverly Hills police captain wins $2.3-million settlement against city as part of wave of litigation against chief

Despite repeatedly denying allegations of harassment and workplace misconduct against its police chief, the city of Beverly Hills has agreed to pay $2.3 million to settle a lawsuit, closing the first of roughly 20 complaints filed against her in the last two years.
The settlement ends a years-long battle between Police Chief Sandra Spagnoli and Capt. Mark Rosen, who had accused her of denying him promotional opportunities based on his religion. Rosen retired immediately after Friday’s settlement, according to a statement issued by the city.
Spagnoli, who was hired in 2016 after serving as the chief of the Police Department of San Leandro, Calif., has been the target of at least 20 civil suits or employment complaints during her tenure, according to court records reviewed by The Times.
She has repeatedly denied the allegations made in the various filings, some of which make specific and salacious claims about her sex life, and said in a recent interview that the suits might stem from dissatisfied employees who are upset with her efforts to change the agency.
In a statement released Friday, Beverly Hills spokesman Keith Sterling said the decision to settle Rosen’s lawsuit was made by the city’s insurance company. He did not elaborate.
Rosen was the highest-ranking Jewish employee in the department, according to his complaint. He alleged that Spagnoli effectively demoted him during a restructuring of the department’s command staff in 2016 and said the decision was made based on his religious beliefs.
The city’s human resources director confirmed at least 20 additional complaints have been made against Spagnoli since she was hired, according to a deposition reviewed by The Times. At least 10 have made allegations in civil suits, while the others are contained in fair employment complaints or notices of intent to sue.
There are approximately 245 civilian employees and law enforcement officers working at the Beverly Hills Police Department, according to the city.
Court documents show a number of other officers or civilian police employees have accused Spagnoli of making remarks disparaging their ethnicity or sexual orientation. One employee filed an anonymous employment complaint accusing Spagnoli of sexual harassment, and other documents have accused her of having sexual liaisons with subordinate officers.
At least eight of those filing complaints are represented by attorney Brad Gage, who is holding a news conference in downtown Los Angeles on Monday morning to discuss additional suits against Spagnoli. In one court document, Gage said as many as 30 complaints could be filed against the chief before the end of the year.
Spagnoli granted her first interview about the lawsuits to The Times last week, in which she denied all accusations of racism and anti-Semitism. She suggested the suits were being brought by disgruntled employees aggravated by reform efforts she has made since 2016, which included modifications to the department’s disciplinary system and command structure.
“I’m disappointed at some of the personal attacks against me, particularly because I can tell you I love this community. I love being a key factor in public safety and making a difference,” Spagnoli said. “For the most part, all of our employees are a tremendous asset to the city. It hasn’t been easy running the department while under fire from different directions.”
An internal assessment of the department, commissioned by the city and made public this year found the majority of the department’s employees are satisfied with the way the agency is being run.