Man pleads not guilty in Bird scooter beating death

A man charged with fatally beating a Long Beach woman to death with an electric Bird scooter on May 13th pleaded not guilty today and is scheduled to return to court next month, according to the Los Angeles District Attorney’s office.
Amad Rashad Redding, 27, has been charged with a count of murder after allegedly accosting and beating Rosa Hernandez, a 40-year resident of Long Beach. Hernandez suffered major injuries to her upper torso and died at the scene, police said.
Redding was subsequently arrested at a convenience store on Downey Avenue and Artesia Boulevard.
A man with the same name and birthday as Redding was charged with arson in Opelousas, Louisiana in February after allegedly setting fire to his family residence, according to a release from The Louisiana Office of State Fire Marshall. The release states that after treatment for burns, Redding was transferred to an unidentified “Mental Health facility” in New Orleans, and was taken into custody after his release from that facility.
The State Fire Marshall’s office declined to elaborate on what led to the mental evaluation.
Redding was released from jail on February 7, 2019 after posting a $5,000 bond, according to the St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office.
A GoFundMe campaign for Hernandez has raised more than $11,000 to date.