Torrance police continue to look for suspect in bowling alley shooting that left three dead

Torrance police detectives Sunday were continuing to work to identify a suspect or suspects in a shooting at a bowling alley that left three people dead and four others injured.
A brawl broke out at the Gable House Bowl shortly before midnight Friday as people were celebrating birthdays and friends convened to unwind after the first week of the new year.
It’s unclear what prompted the melee, but Torrance police Sgt. Ronald Harris told The Times on Sunday that the primary focus is for detectives to identify a suspect in the shooting.
“My goal is to meet with detectives later this evening to see if there’s anything we can release or put out,” he said. “They have been working around the clock since this incident.”
The victims included Robert Meekins and Astin Edwards, both 28, who were best friends. A third victim, Michael Radford, 20, also died at the scene. Two other men were injured and taken to a hospital, while two others sought medical attention on their own.
Friends and family members of the victims held a candle light vigil Saturday night in the parking lot of the bowling alley. A makeshift memorial was also set up at the site.
Video on social media and interviews shows a chaotic scene after the fight broke out inside the bowling alley. Several women were fighting and rolling on the floor, according to witness Dana Scott.
“Security came up and next thing we know there were men fighting,” Scott told ABC7. “All we heard was pop, pop, pop, pop, pop, pop."
In one video posted on social media, a man wearing a ‘security’ jacket can be seen attempting to break up the brawl which involved at least a dozen men. Later he appears to use pepper spray. The video also shows a woman sitting over a man with gunshot wounds and sobbing.
Gable House, with its distinctive blue sloping roof, opened in 1960 and has been a popular nightspot in the quiet suburb for decades. On Friday and Saturday nights, a glow-in-the-dark bowling event called "Rock-n-Glow" runs from midnight to 3 a.m.
In March 2015, a 27-year-old woman was killed in the parking lot when a fight escalated into a shooting. The suspects began shooting as soon as they pulled into the lot and never entered the building, the bowling alley's manager said at the time.
Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact the Torrance Police Department at (310) 328-3456.