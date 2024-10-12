One man killed, two women wounded in shooting at El Monte sports bar

One man was killed and two women wounded in a shooting at an El Monte sports bar in the 10700 block of Lower Azusa Road early Saturday, authorities said.

Officers responded to calls about a shooting shortly after midnight at the bar in the 10700 block of Lower Azusa Road, according to a news release by the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, which is working with El Monte police on the investigation.

Police found the male victim lying on the floor with gunshot wounds, sheriff’s officials said. A woman who was also wounded in the shooting was transported to a local hospital before officers arrived on the scene, authorities said. Another woman who was shot fled the scene, according to witnesses, and police are still trying to locate her.

No arrests have been made and Los Angeles County sheriff’s homicide investigators are asking for the public’s help in finding the victim and the suspect or suspects in the shooting.

Anyone with information about the shooting is encouraged to contact the Sheriff’s Department’s Homicide Bureau at 323- 890-5500. People can provide information anonymously through “Crime Stoppers” at (800) 222-TIPS (8477) or by downloading the “P3 Tips” app or use the website http://lacrimestoppers.org.