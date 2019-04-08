10-year-old boy run over after ‘surfing’ on top of parent’s car

A 10-year-old boy who was “surfing” on top of a car that was driven by one of his parents was run over after he fell off, police said.
The child was seen atop a moving car Saturday afternoon in California City, police said. Officers responded to reports that the boy had fallen shortly after 4 p.m.
According to the California City Police Department, the boy “slipped and fell down in front of the parent’s car, where he was run over.”
He suffered major injuries and was taken to a hospital in critical condition, police said.
On Monday, the boy’s condition had been upgraded to stable, Chief Eric Hurtado said.
Police did not say who else was in the car or whether charges would be filed against the driver. The California City Police Department is still investigating.