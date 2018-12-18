Advertisement

Bus shooting on 10 Freeway in West L.A. leaves one person injured, SigAlert issued

Dec 18, 2018 | 2:30 PM

At least one person was injured Tuesday afternoon when someone fired a gun at a bus traveling west on the 10 Freeway, near the 405 Freeway interchange, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Authorities responded to a report that someone had fired a gun at a green FlixBus, CHP Officer Siara Lund said.

At least one passenger was injured by shattered glass and taken to a local hospital by paramedics, she said.

Authorities have shut down the connector at the 10 and 405 freeways for about two hours, issuing a SigAlert, as they investigate the shooting.

FlixBus is a German-based company that provides intercity bus travel. The company began operating in the U.S. in May.

