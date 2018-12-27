As Rose Parade prepares to roll, Cal Poly Pomona hasn't yet begun construction of $3.7-million Rose Float Lab

Spangler said the months’ delay on the project was due to small tweaks made to the facility’s design, such as placement of electrical outlets, which had to be reviewed by different agencies before approval. The design is now ready to go to bid for a contractor. The 1/3-acre space will include a hydraulic shop, an electronic shop, 5,000 square feet of storage space and a 7,500-square-foot courtyard for outdoor working, as well as an outdoor picnic and gathering area. It’s also placed near the school’s entrance, giving the program increased visibility.