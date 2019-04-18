U.S. appeals court upholds most of California’s ‘sanctuary’ laws

A federal appeals court decided unanimously Thursday that most of California’s so-called sanctuary laws can continue to be enforced, rejecting the bulk of a lawsuit brought by the Trump administration.
A three-judge panel of the U.S. 9th Circuit Court of Appeals refused to block the centerpiece of the sanctuary package — a law that prohibits police and sheriff’s officials from notifying federal immigration authorities of the release dates of immigrant inmates.
But the court agreed with the Trump administration that the state, in inspecting federal detention centers, cannot impose requirements on the federal government that will force it to spend money.
Specifically, the federal appeals court blocked a provision that allows California to examine the circumstances surrounding the apprehension and transfer of immigrants in federal centers.
“Only those provisions that impose an additional economic burden exclusively on the federal government are invalid,” wrote Judge Milan D. Smith Jr., who was appointed by President George W. Bush.
This report will be updated.