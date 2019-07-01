6-year-old drowns at summer camp, authorities say

A 6-year-old girl has drowned at a beloved summer camp in Altadena.
The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Altadena Station is investigating the death, which occurred Friday, at Summerkids Camp as an accident, according to KTLA-TV Channel 5. This is the first incident of its kind to occur in the camp’s 41-year history.
“Our thoughts and prayers are with the camper’s family, who has requested privacy during this difficult time. Our entire camp community is in mourning, and we have made grief counselors available to campers, staff and parents,” Summerkids said in a statement.
The camp is located on North Fair Oaks Avenue on a 57-acre property at the edge of the Angeles National Forest. It offers programs for children from the age of 3 through junior high.