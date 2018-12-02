Tally of those missing in Camp fire drops to 25

The latest tally of people missing in the Camp fire has dropped to 25, authorities say.
Initially, friends and family had reported more than 3,100 people missing, according to the Butte County Sheriff’s Office. But the number has steadily declined during weeks of nonstop searching since the fire exploded across Paradise and neighboring towns, incinerating homes, hospitals, businesses, churches and schools.
Authorities were easing some evacuation orders Sunday. The Sheriff’s Office said residents of some parts of Magalia and Concow would be allowed in with identification.
The fire started on Nov. 8, causing 88 deaths — with officials tentatively identifying 42 victims while positively identifying another 41 victims.
Butte County Sheriff Kory L. Honea said earlier he and his team “are doing everything in our power” to track down the remains of those reported lost or missing so that they may return them to loved ones, adding that the remains unearthed are “nearly completely consumed” by the ravages of fire.
The deadly inferno also left 12 civilians and five firefighters injured, and destroyed more than 18,800 structures, with most of the damage occurring the first two days. Officials contained the fire after 17 days, on Nov. 25.