Explosion at oil and chemical facility in Carson injures 1

One person was injured when an explosion ignited a fire at an oil and chemical storage terminal in Carson early Monday.
The blaze was reported about 5:40 a.m. at Kinder Morgan’s terminal at 2000 E. Sepulveda Blvd. The explosion, which sparked a fire, occurred as a truck was either loading or unloading jet fuel at the facility, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department.
It took about 80 firefighters less than an hour to knock down the blaze, authorities said. Video from the scene showed fire engines spraying the facility with white foam.
One person was treated for minor burns, fire officials said.
Kinder Morgan’s terminal comprises about 100 acres and handles crude oil, finished petroleum products, ethanol and refinery feedstocks, according to its website.