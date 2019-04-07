CHP officer killed, 2 injured in crash that closes 15 Freeway in Riverside County

A California Highway Patrol Officer was killed and at least two other people were injured in a crash on the 15 Freeway in Lake Elsinore on Saturday, forcing closure of the southbound lanes for several hours, authorities said.
The crash occurred about 4:30 p.m. north of Nichols Road, according to the CHP and the Riverside County Fire Department. As of 8 p.m., all southbound lanes between Nichols Road and Indian Truck Trail remained closed, according to Caltrans.
The motorcycle officer killed in the crash was identified by the CHP on its Facebook page as Sgt. Steve Licon. “Our hearts are heavy after the immeasurable loss of a friend, father, husband, and hero,” the CHP said in a statement. “Rest easy brother, we have the watch from here.”
The injured people were taken to a hospital, said Tawny Cabral, a spokeswoman with the Riverside County Fire Department. She had no further information.