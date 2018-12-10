Joshua Tree CHP officer charged with child sex crimes

Robert Stephano, a 12-year CHP veteran assigned to the Morongo Basin Station, was arrested Friday in Twentynine Palms. He has been charged with committing lewd and lascivious acts with a child between 14 and 15 years old, communicating with a minor with intent to commit a sex crime and arranging to meet with a minor to commit a sex crime, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department.