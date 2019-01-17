Advertisement

College of the Canyons campus in Valencia on lockdown after report of woman with rifle

By
Jan 16, 2019 | 6:15 PM
College of the Canyons campus in Valencia on lockdown after report of woman with rifle
Authorities were investigating a report of a woman walking around the College of the Canyons with a rifle. (Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department)

The College of the Canyons campus in Valencia went on lockdown Wednesday afternoon after Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputies received a report of a woman walking around campus with a rifle.

The Santa Clarita Valley station received the call about 4:35 p.m. About 2,000 students and 200 staffers were on lockdown while deputies searched the area, the Sheriff’s Department said.

Advertisement

As of about 6 p.m., deputies had not found anything suspicious but were still searching campus buildings.

“It will take time to check all bldgs,” the Sheriff’s Department said on Twitter. “Safety is our #1 priority.”

The community college advised people to shelter in place.

“Stay off campus if you are not already here,” the school tweeted.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

Advertisement
Advertisement