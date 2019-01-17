College of the Canyons campus in Valencia on lockdown after report of woman with rifle

The College of the Canyons campus in Valencia went on lockdown Wednesday afternoon after Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputies received a report of a woman walking around campus with a rifle.
The Santa Clarita Valley station received the call about 4:35 p.m. About 2,000 students and 200 staffers were on lockdown while deputies searched the area, the Sheriff’s Department said.
As of about 6 p.m., deputies had not found anything suspicious but were still searching campus buildings.
“It will take time to check all bldgs,” the Sheriff’s Department said on Twitter. “Safety is our #1 priority.”
The community college advised people to shelter in place.
“Stay off campus if you are not already here,” the school tweeted.
This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.