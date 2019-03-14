One dead after planes collide in fiery crash at Compton airport

One person was killed and another injured Wednesday after two planes collided in a fiery crash at the Compton/Woodley Airport, officials said.
A single-engine North American T28 collided with another aircraft, which caught fire and burned, said a spokesman with the Federal Aviation Administration.
Downey firefighters responded to the scene shortly before 7 p.m., said an operator with the Downey Fire Department. The injured person was taken to a trauma center.
It’s unclear why the collision occurred and whether both people were on board. The FAA is investigating the circumstances of the crash.
This post will be updated as more information becomes available.