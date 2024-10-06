Man killed in drive-by shooting as he and his mother were leaving a home in Compton, authorities said

One or more people in a white sedan opened fire on the victim before speeding away on South Chester Avenue in Compton, authorities say.

A man was fatally shot in a drive-by shooting Saturday night as he and his mother were leaving a home in Compton, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said.

The shooting occurred around 9:15 p.m. as the victim and his mother were exiting the home in the 800 block of South Chester Avenue, authorities said. One or more occupants of a white sedan traveling southbound opened fire on the victim before speeding away.

Deputies who responded were directed to a local hospital where the man had been taken by a family member and later died, authorities said.

The sheriff’s department has not identified the victim or determined a motive for the crime.

No arrests have been made, and there was no additional information about a suspect or suspects in the case.

Anyone with information is asked to telephone the sheriff’s department at (323) 890-5500.