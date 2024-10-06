Advertisement
California

Man killed in drive-by shooting as he and his mother were leaving a home in Compton, authorities said

Crime scene police tape.
One or more people in a white sedan opened fire on the victim before speeding away on South Chester Avenue in Compton, authorities say.
(Raul Roa / Los Angeles Times)
Los Angeles Times reporter Daniel Miller.
By Daniel Miller
Staff Writer
A man was fatally shot in a drive-by shooting Saturday night as he and his mother were leaving a home in Compton, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said.

The shooting occurred around 9:15 p.m. as the victim and his mother were exiting the home in the 800 block of South Chester Avenue, authorities said. One or more occupants of a white sedan traveling southbound opened fire on the victim before speeding away.

Deputies who responded were directed to a local hospital where the man had been taken by a family member and later died, authorities said.

The sheriff’s department has not identified the victim or determined a motive for the crime.

No arrests have been made, and there was no additional information about a suspect or suspects in the case.

Anyone with information is asked to telephone the sheriff’s department at (323) 890-5500.

California
Daniel Miller

Daniel Miller is an enterprise reporter for the Los Angeles Times, working on investigations and features. An L.A. native and UCLA graduate, he joined the staff in 2013.

