Sex offender allegedly posed as photographer in rape case; police seek more potential victims

Los Angeles Police Department detectives are looking for more information about a 40-year-old registered sex offender charged with rape who they say lured victims into his Sylmar home by posing as a photographer.
Aaron Clark was charged last month with one count of forcible rape and one count of forcible oral copulation after two victims came forward saying they had been assaulted between April 13 and 14, police said.
Detectives believe that Clark assaulted others and may have used online dating apps to lure victims to his home. Clark posed as a photographer or said he worked in the entertainment industry, police said.
Clark was convicted in 2004 of sexually assaulting two minors. In 2014, he was convicted of child molestation. He served prison time for both convictions and was released on parole in 2017, police said.
Detectives are asking anyone who may be a victim or has additional information regarding Clark to contact Mission Area Sexual Assault Det. Malinowski at (818) 838-9971 or Det. Santa at (818) 838-9800.
During non-business hours or on weekends, calls should be directed to (877) LAPD-24-7 ([877] 527-3247). Anyone wishing to remain anonymous should call the L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers at (800) 222-TIPS ([800] 222-8477) or go directly to www.lacrimestoppers.org.