Man with history of groping women on L.A. Metro buses is convicted for a second time

Ager Linder had a history of groping women while they were taking public transportation in and around Los Angeles. In January, he was convicted for his lewd actions.
Four months later while on probation, Linder was at it again.
He boarded buses in the Mid-City area, then pretended to sleep. On eight separate occasions, he groped girls and women between the ages of 15 and 27, according to the Los Angeles City Attorney’s Office. The string of crimes ended in August.
On Tuesday, the 26-year-old Linder pleaded no contest to two counts of child molestation, three counts of sexual battery and one count of battery on a public transportation passenger.
In previous occasions, when he accosted at least four women, Linder would approach his victims, grab their breasts and buttocks or other body parts.
The city attorney’s office intends to seek a sentence of 54 months of probation, a year in county jail, a year of mental health counseling and that Linder register as a sex offender. They also plan to ask the court that he be ordered to stay away from all public transportation.
“The defendant’s actions are outrageous and deplorable,” City Atty. Mike Feuer said. “We will do everything we can to hold him accountable and protect transit riders.”