Costco shooting: Debate grows over off-duty LAPD officer’s decision to fire gun

Debate continues to surround an off-duty Los Angeles police officer’s decision to open fire into a crowded Costco, killing a man described by his family as having an intellectual disability and wounding the man’s parents during a scuffle inside the store.
Attorney David Winslow, who is representing the officer, said the man was getting a food sample for his 1-year-old son inside the store in Corona on Friday night when he was attacked and knocked unconscious. When he awoke, the officer was “fighting for his life,” the attorney said.
Authorities said the assault, which was captured on Costco security cameras, was unprovoked and led the officer to fire his 9 mm pistol, killing Kenneth French, 32, and wounding French’s parents.
LAPD Chief Michel Moore briefly addressed the shooting in front of the Police Commission on Tuesday, telling the panel, “There’s many more questions than answers at this point.”
“I’ll wait for the full investigation before commenting on the officer’s decision to use deadly force,” Moore said. “The use of deadly force, whether on- or off-duty, is a matter that is the most-scrutinized decision that we have in this organization, and in this instance, it will be as well.”
French was struck by gunfire multiple times. His parents, Russell and Paola French, remain hospitalized in critical condition, the chief said.
“My heart goes out to the parents of Mr. French,” Moore added. “I pray for their recovery.”
The officer — who was identified by multiple sources as Salvador Sanchez, a patrol officer in the Southwest Division — suffered minor injuries.
Los Angeles investigators are assessing whether the off-duty officer, who has yet to be officially identified by the force, violated any department policies in the shooting. Sanchez has been employed with the LAPD since May 2012, according to department records.
If the officer was knocked unconscious during the attack, as his attorney alleges, it would justify the use of deadly force in the incident, said Ed Obayashi, a Plumas County sheriff’s deputy and use-of-force advisor to the California Assn. of Police Training Officers.
The injury makes him a victim of a serious violent felony — one that would likely have made him disoriented, groggy and launched his brain into a “fight or flight” mode — as opposed to a misdemeanor battery in which the injury was not as significant, Obayashi said.
“What type of person punches a parent and knocks them out carrying a baby?” he said. “The justification based on this has really jumped way off the scale. He has every right to defend himself under those circumstances.”
Authorities did not arrest the officer, based on information provided to Corona police by witnesses. The Riverside County district attorney will decide whether he will face charges.
Ultimately, the five-person Police Commission will decide whether the officer was justified in the shooting and whether he followed department rules before pulling the trigger.
Family members of the Frenches are challenging police accounts of the event. Kenneth French was nonverbal and had the mental capacity of a teenager, said his cousin Rick Shureih. French had no history of being violent, he said, and his parents are kind and gentle people.
Civil rights attorney Dale Galipo, who is representing the French family, said there appears to be unequal treatment of police officers compared with other citizens when deadly force is used.
“This is demonstrated by police departments that often cover for their officers and find shootings to be in policy when civil juries find the same shootings to be excessive and unreasonable, and in violation of the United States Constitution,” he said. “Additionally, rarely are any officers charged criminally with the shootings of unarmed people.”
Several people who spoke at the Police Commission meeting Tuesday criticized commissioners for remaining silent about the shooting and failing to ask questions.
Commissioner Eileen Decker said that “it would be premature and inappropriate to ask questions” because the commission “will be adjudicating” the case in the future.
Other speakers questioned why an officer was carrying a firearm while off-duty in a crowded store.
However, experts say it’s fairly common for officers to carry their firearms in public while not working. Off-duty police, like private citizens with firearm permits in California, are also legally allowed to fire their weapon in self-defense in the event of an imminent attack and if there is no ability to retreat from the situation, said Jody Armour, a law professor at USC.
“The real question will be whether a reasonable person in the situation of the shooter would have believed he was under attack, threatened with death or serious bodily injury,” he said. “The shooter has to feel like they’re about to be attacked and there was no less drastic alternative.”
Times staff writer Laura Newberry contributed to this report.