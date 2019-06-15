Shooting and injuries are reported at Costco in Corona

Police and paramedics responded Friday evening to a shooting at a Costco store in Corona.
It was unclear how many people may have been injured.
Witnesses told KCAL-TV Channel 9 that gunshots were fired after an altercation inside the store at 480 N. McKinley St., just off the 91 Freeway.
They described seeing at least three injured people being taken out of the store on stretchers, and television footage showed an array of ambulances and law enforcement on scene.
Witnesses said a man with a Mohawk haircut was arguing with a woman with a child inside the store when the shots were fired. One witness said shoppers began stampeding toward exits.
Corona police did not immediately have information on the incident but said on Twitter that the situation “has been stabilized” and that there is no ongoing threat.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.