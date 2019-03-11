Advertisement

Multi-vehicle crash blocks lanes on 91 Freeway in Long Beach

By
Mar 11, 2019 | 8:40 AM
Multi-vehicle crash blocks lanes on 91 Freeway in Long Beach
Several lanes on the eastbound 91 Freeway near the Cherry Avenue exit in Long Beach are closed following a crash. (Los Angeles Times)

Several lanes of the eastbound 91 Freeway in north Long Beach are expected to be blocked until at least 9 a.m. Monday as authorities investigate a crash involving a truck and multiple other vehicles, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The crash, which resulted in a truck spilling between 30 and 40 gallons of diesel fuel across three lanes, was reported near Cherry Avenue about 7:30 a.m., according to a CHP incident log.

Advertisement

All eastbound lanes were closed briefly following the collision. Authorities reopened two lanes shortly after 8 a.m.

It is not clear exactly how many vehicles were involved or what caused the crash, nor was it clear whether anyone was injured.
Advertisement
Advertisement