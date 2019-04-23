Dad beat and tried to drown 8-month-old son, prosecutors say

A father who authorities say beat, strangled and tried to drown his 8-month-old son has been charged with attempted murder and child abuse.
Michael Freeman, 29, was visiting from his home in Nashville on Thursday when he grabbed his son away from the child’s mother and locked himself and the baby in a vacant apartment in downtown Los Angeles, police said.
The boy’s mother called police and when officers arrived, they found Freeman beating the baby, prosecutors said.
The infant was taken to a hospital in critical condition.
Freeman is being held without bail at the Twin Towers Correctional Facility in Los Angeles. He is expected to be arraigned Tuesday, according to court records.
If convicted, he faces a maximum sentence of life in prison.