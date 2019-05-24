13th dead gray whale washes up in Northern California

The carcass of another gray whale has washed ashore in Northern California, marking the 13th dead whale found in the Bay Area this year.
The whale was found Thursday at Point Reyes National Seashore near Limantour Beach, according to SFGate.
The death is the latest in a series of grays — the most frequently seen whale in California — found dead or dying. More than 30 gray whale carcasses have been spotted along the West Coast since January, the most for this time of year since 2000, when 86 whales died. Dozens more have shown signs of malnutrition, and sightings of mother-calf pairs have steeply declined.
Scientists aren’t certain what’s causing the uptick in deaths and can’t confirm whether it’s part of a permanent trend, but several deaths have been attributed to malnutrition.
“By investigating deaths like this, we are able to identify and respond to rapidly changing environmental trends that are impacting marine mammal populations,” Dr. Padraig Duignan, chief research pathologist at the Marine Mammal Center in Sausalito, said in a release earlier this month. “These animals are representative of a growing issue for migrating gray whales who appear unable to sustain themselves due to shifting food source availability.”
The center suspects that some gray whales are having trouble finding food because of warming ocean temperatures, leaving some of the massive animals in poor condition during their annual migration from Mexico to the Arctic.
The center said another gray whale death in the Bay Area earlier this month was caused by a ship after a necropsy determined injuries from blunt force trauma were consistent with a collision. The whale had an insulating layer of blubber that was thinner than usual.
The marine center recommends that anyone who finds a carcass maintain a safe distance of at least 50 feet and report the death to authorities.