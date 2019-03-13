Former Diamond Bar church volunteer is accused of having sex with a minor

A former church volunteer has been charged with having sex with a minor after a teenage parishioner said he had sex with her and gave her pornography.
Chee Lim Chook, 55, of Rosemead, was charged last week with seven felonies, including oral copulation with a minor and unlawful sexual intercourse with a minor, according to a sheriff’s news release. He also was charged with a misdemeanor count of annoying or molesting a minor.
The accusations came to light last month after an 18-year-old reported that she had been in a sexual relationship with Chook, a family friend, when he was a volunteer at River of Life Community Church in Diamond Bar. The woman, a member of the church, was 16 when the alleged incidents happened, according to sheriff’s officials.
“The victim stated that the suspect would have sex with her at the church as well as provide her with pornography to watch,” authorities said.
Two weeks after the investigation began, deputies arrested Chook at his home.
Chook is being held in lieu of $140,000 bail. He is scheduled to appear in court March 25.
Investigators think there may be other victims, and sheriff’s officials are asking anyone with information to call (877) 710-5273.