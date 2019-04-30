Former California Rep. Ellen Tauscher dies at 67

Ellen Tauscher began her career as a trailblazer, becoming one of the youngest members of the New York Stock Exchange straight out of college. She would go on to build a reputable career as a respected bipartisan politician, eventually working for the Obama administration before returning to California as a member of the UC Board of Regents.
On Monday, the former congresswoman was surrounded by loved ones at Stanford University Medical Center, where she died after a months-long battle with pneumonia. She was 67.
Tauscher beat cancer in 2010 but had been suffering from pneumonia since January, her family said in a statement.
“Ellen was a force to be reckoned with from the time she was a young girl growing up in Harrison, New Jersey. She succeeded at everything she did and made her mark wherever she went. She was the strongest, bravest person we have ever known,” her family said.
Tauscher, a New Jersey native, built a record of bipartisan moderation in her 12 years as a congresswoman representing Contra Costa, Alameda and Solano counties in the Bay Area. She joined the Obama administration in 2009 as undersecretary of State for arms control and international security, working under Hillary Clinton.
After retirement, Tauscher remained involved in state affairs as a member of the UC Board of Regents and chairwoman of former Gov. Jerry Brown’s Military Advisory Council.
Before her political career as a congresswoman, Tauscher served as co-chair for the Senate campaigns of Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.) in 1992 and 1994.
In a statement Tuesday morning, Feinstein remembered Tauscher as a force in politics and a “best friend.”
“She wouldn’t hesitate to help anyone in need, always with a kind word or quip to lift your spirits,” Feinstein said. “My favorite times with Ellen were our weekend dinners in Washington, where we’d laugh and trade stories over a glass of California wine.”
In a Facebook post on April 7, Tauscher opened up about her struggle with pneumonia, which she said was compounded by esophageal cancer surgery in 2010.
“I am on the mend; but they tell me it will be slow-going to get me back to 100%. And as you know, that’s the level at which I like to operate,” she said.