Expo Line closing 2 stations in downtown L.A. as Blue Line renovations continue

Two stations along the downtown stretch of Metro’s Expo Line will close for two months starting Saturday for construction work related to the renovation of the Blue Line.
The closure of the Expo Line platform at 7th Street/Metro Center and of the Pico station means all Expo Line trains heading toward downtown Los Angeles will stop at the L.A. Trade-Tech College/Ortho Institute station. Passengers looking to take the train from downtown to Santa Monica will have to board at the LATTC/Ortho Institute station.
Buses will be available to transfer commuters to and from the closed stations, officials said.
Free 856 shuttles will run seven days per week, following the Expo Line’s normal schedule during the 60-day stretch, Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority officials said in a release.
The Big Blue Bus will also operate a rush hour shuttle to provide a direct connection between 7th Street/Metro Center and LATTC/Ortho station, skipping the stop at Pico Station.
The stations, which are expected to reopen in late August, will close as construction continues on the Blue Line, with which the Expo Line shares the Pico and 7th/Metro stations. The Red and Purple lines will continue to run through 7th/Metro as usual.
Blue Line service between downtown L.A. and Compton was halted in late May and will remain out of service until late September as part of the $350-million renovation project that will upgrade tracks, overhead power lines and train controls. Stations also are being repainted and outfitted with digital customer information screens.
Renovation work on the Blue Line between Compton and Long Beach has already been completed.
City News Service contributed to this report.