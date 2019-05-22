4 killed in crash that leaves car wrapped around pole on 710 Freeway

Four people were killed in a high-speed crash on the 710 Freeway that left a vehicle wrapped around a pole and forced the closure of two northbound lanes in South Gate early Wednesday.
The crash was reported about 3:15 a.m. when a sedan that was traveling at a high rate of speed slammed into a freeway pole on the right shoulder near Firestone Boulevard, according to the California Highway Patrol.
Four people, who have not been identified, died at the scene, according to a Los Angeles County Fire Department spokesperson. Video from the scene shows at least six firefighters working to extract people from the mangled vehicle.
Two lanes of the freeway are expected to be blocked until at least 6:40 a.m. as authorities investigate the scene.