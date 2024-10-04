Two dead, one in custody after police pursuit ends in freeway crash in Pomona

Two people were killed and a vehicle was totaled after a rollover crash during a police pursuit in Pomona on Friday.

Two people died and one person was taken into custody after a police pursuit ended in a crash on the 10 Freeway in Pomona on Friday afternoon, authorities said.

The pursuit began at 4:41 p.m. and ended at 4:47 p.m. when a BMW crashed on a freeway offramp near Cal Poly Pomona, Pomona Police Sgt. Rick Aguiar said.

Two passengers were ejected from the vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene, said California Highway Patrol Officer Sergio Garcia. The CHP is investigating the crash, and Pomona police are investigating the pursuit and any potential criminal charges, he said.

The northbound 71 Freeway transition to the westbound 10 Freeway and the Kellogg Drive offramp have been closed because of the crash, he added. There was no timeline for reopening as of 10 p.m. Friday.

According to KTLA, the chase began on the 71 Freeway and the BMW driver drove onto the westbound 10 Freeway in the wrong direction. The driver lost control of the vehicle and struck a dirt berm, causing the car to roll over several times, the station reported.

Neither the identities of those in the car nor additional information as to the reason for the pursuit were immediately available.

