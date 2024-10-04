Advertisement
California

Two dead, one in custody after police pursuit ends in freeway crash in Pomona

A heavily damaged car sits in a roadway, surrounded by debris.
Two people were killed and a vehicle was totaled after a rollover crash during a police pursuit in Pomona on Friday.
(KTLA)
By Clara HarterStaff Writer 
Share via

Two people died and one person was taken into custody after a police pursuit ended in a crash on the 10 Freeway in Pomona on Friday afternoon, authorities said.

The pursuit began at 4:41 p.m. and ended at 4:47 p.m. when a BMW crashed on a freeway offramp near Cal Poly Pomona, Pomona Police Sgt. Rick Aguiar said.

Two passengers were ejected from the vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene, said California Highway Patrol Officer Sergio Garcia. The CHP is investigating the crash, and Pomona police are investigating the pursuit and any potential criminal charges, he said.

Advertisement

The northbound 71 Freeway transition to the westbound 10 Freeway and the Kellogg Drive offramp have been closed because of the crash, he added. There was no timeline for reopening as of 10 p.m. Friday.

According to KTLA, the chase began on the 71 Freeway and the BMW driver drove onto the westbound 10 Freeway in the wrong direction. The driver lost control of the vehicle and struck a dirt berm, causing the car to roll over several times, the station reported.

Neither the identities of those in the car nor additional information as to the reason for the pursuit were immediately available.

More to Read

CaliforniaBreaking NewsCrime & Courts
Clara Harter

Clara Harter is a breaking news reporter at the Los Angeles Times. Previously, she covered politics and education for the L.A. Daily News. While at the Daily News, she published a series on fentanyl addiction that won a first-place investigative journalism award from the L.A. Press Club. Harter majored in political science and Middle Eastern studies at Columbia University. She loves surfing and, when not reporting, can most likely be found in the ocean.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Most Read in California

Advertisement
Advertisement