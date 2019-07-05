Fourth of July shooting leaves 4 wounded, including a teenage girl

A shooting at a Fourth of July gathering in South Central L.A. wounded four people Thursday night, including a 15-year-old girl, police said.
Gunfire erupted about 8:40 p.m. in the 1900 block of Adair Street, according to the LAPD.
A man and a woman fired numerous rounds, police said. Two men, a woman and a teenage girl were each struck by gunfire. All four were taken to a hospital and are in stable condition, according to authorities.
Police do not think the shooting is gang-related and a motive is currently unknown.
The names of the victims have not been released.