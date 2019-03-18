Wrongway trip on the 710 lands truck upside down on a nearby street

A man was hospitalized after a truck crashed off the 710 Freeway and landed on its roof on a side street in Commerce late Sunday.
The California Highway Patrol received several calls shortly after 11 p.m. from motorists reporting that a white Chevy Silverado was traveling south in the northbound lanes of the 710 Freeway, authorities said.
Eventually, the truck went over the side of the freeway, crashing down a grassy embankment and landing on its roof near Noakes Street and Duncan Avenue in Commerce.
Reporters at the scene said the driver was found a block away from the crash after neighbors called to report a prowler. A CHP dispatcher could not immediately confirm those details.
The driver was taken to a hospital for treatment. The severity of his injuries was not immediately clear Monday morning.