Fresno County sheriff’s deputy wounded in shooting; suspects being sought

A sheriff’s deputy was injured Tuesday morning in a shooting in rural northeast Fresno County, according to law enforcement and published reports.
The shooting occurred in the 29000 block of Quail Springs Lane in the community of Tollhouse just after 11 a.m., according to the Fresno Bee.
The deputy is receiving medical aid but it is not clear exactly what type of injury the deputy suffered, according to Tony Botti, a Fresno County Sheriff’s Office spokesman.
“This remains an active scene and the situation is developing as we work to identify and detain suspects,” Botti said.