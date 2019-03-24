Several hurt in multi-vehicle crash on 5 Freeway in Gorman, forcing southbound lanes to close

Several people were injured in a fiery multi-vehicle crash on the 5 Freeway in Gorman in northwestern Los Angeles County on Saturday, shutting down all southbound lanes and clogging traffic for miles, authorities said.
The crash occurred about 3 p.m. about two miles south of Gorman School Road, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department. Several ambulances and fire trucks were dispatched to the scene.
More than two dozen people suffered injuries, according to the Fire Department. About a dozen people were transported to local hospitals, one in critical condition.
All southbound lanes of the freeway remain closed as of 5:30 p.m. Some pictures and videos posted on Twitter showed two vehicles on fire and several cars severely damaged.
Emergency personnel from neighboring Kern and Ventura counties also responded to the scene.
California Department of Transportation officials are warning motorists to avoid the area.