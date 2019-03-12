Man arrested in death of girl found in duffel bag on Hacienda Heights trail

A man described as a friend of the mother of the 9-year-old girl found dead in a duffel bag on a Hacienda Heights trail has been arrested on suspicion of murder, and detectives will present a case to prosecutors Tuesday.
A man identified as Emiel Hunt was taken into custody Saturday in Santa Fe Springs in connection with the girl’s death and held without bail pending a scheduled appearance in a Pomona courtroom.
Multiple law enforcement sources said detectives will seek to have Hunt charged Tuesday in Trinity Love Jones’ death.
The girl’s body was discovered on an equestrian trail March 5. She was identified over the weekend when two persons of interest were detained by sheriff’s homicide detectives.
Antonio Jones, the girl’s father, identified Hunt’s arrest record on a sheriff’s website and on social media accounts.
Barbara Jones, Trinity Love Jones’ grandmother, said they were told detectives think Hunt is responsible for the girl’s death.
“We going to be at court in Pomona tomorrow,” she said Monday.