Mystery girl wearing 'Future Princess Hero' shirt found dead inside a bag at park

The girl’s body was bent into a black duffel bag, her head and torso slightly protruding. It was dumped onto an embankment along a popular equestrian trail.
She hadn’t been there long — less than 48 hours — before a worker for L.A. County Parks and Recreation clearing the landscape on the Hacienda Heights trail uncovered the black girl’s gruesome remains Tuesday morning. Her tiny body was clad in a pink long-sleeve shirt proclaiming “Future Princess Hero.”
Standing alongside a sketch of the child, Sheriff Alex Villanueva described the location where the body was found.
“It’s a sad moment for the department, for the community, and we’re going to do our best to figure out what led to the suspicious death of the child involved,” he said. “I’ve directed investigators to spare no effort to find out what happened.”
Investigators are still working to determine the identity of the child and the cause of death.
“It is a suspicious death investigation. There were no obvious signs of trauma,” Sheriff’s Homicide Lt. Scott Hoglund said. “We don’t have any idea who this child is.”
The bag was dumped in a hurry, investigators suspect.
“Her upper torso and head were protruding from the bag,” Hogland said. “The victim was small in nature.”
She is between 8 and 13 years of age, 4 foot 5, and weighed just 55 pounds. He said there were no obvious signs of malnutrition or mistreatment.
The girl wore a pink long sleeve T-shirt emblazoned with the words: “Future Princess Hero,” black and white loungewear pants and no shoes.
The trail is a short drive into the hills south of the Pomona Freeway. The body was found at the bottom of an embankment just east of the 3400 block of Hacienda Boulevard.
Hoglund said someone saw something between late Sunday afternoon and Tuesday morning when her body was dumped. “There is a turnout on Hacienda Boulevard just south of Colima Road,” he noted.
Hoglund said her body was found about 120 yards from the beginning of the trail, which is just off of Hacienda Boulevard. He said his detectives don’t know if the bag was left at that spot or pushed off the embankment.
Hoglund would not say whether forensic technicians recovered any fingerprints or DNA from the bag that might give clues to the child’s identity or the person who dumped the bag. Investigators on Wednesday sealed coroner’s records in the investigation from public review.
“These are hardest cases to handle,” Hoglund said.