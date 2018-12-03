Advertisement

Security guard fatally shoots man at Walgreens in Hollywood

Dec 03, 2018 | 6:35 AM
A 21-year-old man was shot and killed at a Walgreens in Hollywood late Sunday. (Los Angeles Times)

A 21-year-old man was shot and killed by a security guard at a Walgreens in Hollywood late Sunday, police said.

The confrontation began about 8:10 p.m. at 1501 Vine St. when a verbal argument between the security guard and a man escalated into a physical fight, Los Angeles Police Officer Norma Eisenman said.

Eisenman said the security guard pulled out a handgun and shot the man. The man, whose name has not been released, died at a hospital, she said.

The security guard cooperated with detectives and was not arrested, Eisenman said. It is not clear whether the man was armed or what prompted the shooting.
