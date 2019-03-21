Hikers find human skull in Apple Valley, deputies say

Homicide detectives are investigating after the discovery of a human skull in a remote part of Apple Valley over the weekend, San Bernardino County sheriff’s deputies said.
Hikers who were camping in a desert area near Deep Creek Hot Springs found the skull entangled in the roots of a bush about 4:15 p.m. Saturday, according to a news release.
Detectives from the Sheriff’s Department homicide division were contacted, and officials searched the area for other remains.
Authorities would not disclose whether any other bones were found but said the investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with information is asked to call (909) 387-3589.