Bracing for the ICE crackdown: ‘I worry for my kids. I can try to protect them’

“I’m a Mexican. I’m an immigrant and I agree with Donald Trump that people who come here, jumping the line, should be sent back,” said Eduardo Gonzalez, who said he is from Tijuana but has lived in Chula Vista for the past 30 years. “It’s like if you came and knocked on my door in the middle of the night. You have to ask to come into my house. And I am going to ask you: ‘Who are you? Where do you come from? Why do you want in here?’ ”