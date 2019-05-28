Advertisement

Infant found dead in car seat behind a mortuary in Bellflower

By City News Service
May 27, 2019 | 9:05 PM
Los Angeles Times

Los Angeles County sheriff's detectives are investigating the death of a female infant in Bellflower, authorities said.

The child was discovered about 10:35 a.m. Monday in the 10300 block of Alondra Boulevard, Sheriff’s Deputy Kimberly Alexander said.

The infant was found in a car seat partly covered by a blanket behind a mortuary, according to the Sheriff's Department.

The baby was pronounced dead at the scene, Alexander said.

The cause of death will be determined by the Los Angeles County coroner's office.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Los Angeles County sheriff's homicide bureau at (323) 890-5500. Tipsters can also call Crime Stoppers at (800) 222-TIPS.

