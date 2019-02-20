Man arrested in connection with slaying of 11-year-old Inglewood boy in 1990 cold case

A 50-year-old man was charged with murder this week in the kidnapping and death of an 11-year-old Inglewood boy that dates back nearly three decades, police said.
Inglewood police last week arrested Edward Donell Thomas, a resident of Pomona, in connection with the slaying. He is being held in Los Angeles County Jail without bail. It is not clear how police linked him to the killing.
Authorities said William Tillett, then a fourth-grader, was kidnapped about 3 p.m. while walking the 10 blocks home from school in the area of Imperial Highway and Crenshaw Boulevard in Inglewood on May 24, 1990.
He had started the journey about 20 minutes earlier with two of his friends, but about six blocks from home, William said goodbye to his classmates and the children went their separate ways. It was the last time he was seen alive by family or friends.
“Walking home was very important for him,” Anne Rodman, one of William’s teachers, told the L.A. Times in 1990. “He wanted to show that he was not a baby anymore. He was in that independent stage of the growing-up process.”
His parents, who at the time ran the commissary at television station KCET in Hollywood, became worried when their son didn’t call them at work. They reported the boy missing when they arrived home and William wasn’t there.
Roughly six hours later, the search by family, friends and police ended with news that the body of the 4-foot-8, 70-pound boy had been found in a dark carport in Hawthorne.
William’s body had no obvious signs of trauma, though his wrists showed evidence that he had been bound before he was killed. The coroner later determined he had been suffocated.
The boy’s family was not immediately available for comment Wednesday.